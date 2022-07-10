Vandy, Stanford, SMU will factor into Carter Lang's fall decision
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Four-star center Cater Lang spent the weekend helping his Team Loaded Virginia grassroots squad to an appearance in the adidas 3SSB title game. Now he’ll spend the months ahead attempting to choose a college. Barring any additional offers, Stanford, Vanderbilt and SMU will make up his list of finalists as a possible October decision gets closer.
Rivals recently caught up with the Virginia-based biog to discuss where things stand as they relate to his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON HIS RECRUITMENT TIMETABLE
“It’s going well. It’s still open to anyone. I’ll probably narrow down my list in a month or a couple weeks and then be ready to commit in October.”
ON PAST VISITS
“I’ve taken two official visits back in my junior year. I went to SMU and to Vanderbilt. I don't have anything scheduled for my senior year yet, though.”
ON SMU
“I really connected with the coaching staff on my trip there. I thought the facilities were great, and I really like Dallas. Dallas seems like a really good place, so that’s good.”
ON VANDERBILT
“I’d never been to Nashville before, so everything was new. I really liked the city there, too. Again, I connected with the coaches. I'm hoping to go back down there again and connect more with the players. It’s really going to be a tough decision.”
ON STANFORD
“Stanford is really involved a lot too. They’re my most-recent offer, but they’ve been recruiting me for about a year now. I took an unofficial out there in the fall last year. It was great. I really enjoyed it.”
ON THE POSSIBILITY OF GOING ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR SCHOOL
“I’m open to it. I’m open to any area. That's not really a factor in my decision.”
RIVALS REACTION
Lang’s visit to SMU may have made the Mustangs a slight favorite, but a recent offer from Stanford has certainly given the big man plenty to consider. If Lang returns to Stanford on an official visit, the Cardinal will have every chance to steal his commitment. What takes place from both a new-offer and official visit perspective this fall will dictate which direction things go, but Stanford and SMU seem like the teams to beat as things stand.