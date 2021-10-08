Commitment breakdown: Julian Phillips chooses LSU

Julian Phillips has done as good of a job as any high-profile prospect in recent years at keeping people guessing about his decision. This afternoon, he ended the suspense surrounding his recruitment by committing to LSU.

“I think Coach [Will] Wade is a good coach," Phillips said. "I have a great relationship with him. I had a great time on my visit down there. I like their free-flowing offense and the things they do. They have a good program.”

WHAT IS LSU GETTING?

To put it simply, Phillips is one of the most talented perimeter prospects in the 2022 class. Currently ranked No. 14 overall, the 6-foot-8 small can truly do it all. He’s become a very reliable shooter from three-point range. He’s an athletic and gifted finisher around the rim. He’s able to take advantage of his height and length on the perimeter to score over smaller defenders. His length and instincts make him a very good defender. He’s a really strong all-around prospect that has real NBA upside long term.



